“Malvinas were, are and will be Argentine”, says Alberto Fernández

posted on 02/04/2022 20:03



(credit: GABRIEL BOUYS)

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, claimed this Saturday (2) the sovereignty of his country over the Falkland Islands, held by Great Britain, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the 74-day war lost by the troops mobilized during the last civic-military dictatorship (1976-1983).

“Honor to our soldiers. Landing on the islands was a decision taken behind the backs of the people. The Falklands were, are and will be Argentine. We will never give in to our demands”, said the president at the central act in the gardens of the Malvinas Museum, in Buenos Aires. .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to Fernández on his Twitter account: “On that day, forty years ago, the Argentine military junta invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands”, as the Falkland Islands are known in the United Kingdom.

Johnson also thanked and remembered “all those who fought and died to free these islands and their people. Our commitment to them remains as steadfast as it was in 1982.”

Tens of thousands of people, including ex-combatants, participated in cities across Argentina in ceremonies, vigils and torchlight marches in honor of those killed in the war in the Falkland Islands. The air, land and naval combats resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British soldiers.

Thousands of activists from left-wing social organizations organized a march in Buenos Aires to the British embassy, ​​with the slogan “We repudiate British imperialist aggression”.

Argentina recalls that the islands, inherited from the Spanish crown after independence, were occupied by British troops in 1833. The Argentine governor and residents were expelled to the mainland. In turn, London highlights that almost 100% of the 2,000 inhabitants of the archipelago approved the continuity under British control in a referendum organized in 2013.

The vote is Britain’s main argument for ignoring a 1965 UN resolution that recognized the conflict over sovereignty in the South Atlantic and called on the two nations to enter into a negotiation.

The Argentine dictatorship, then commanded by General Leopoldo Galtieri, was mortally wounded by the lost war and in 1983 had to call for elections, which marked the return of democracy.