Man is investigated in Germany on suspicion of having taken 87 anti-Covid vaccines – News

German authorities are investigating a 61-year-old man who reportedly had at least 87 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in recent months. According to the local press, on some occasions, he had three injections in a single day.

He is not a citizen overly concerned about health, but a possible member of a scheme to sell vaccination certificates, according to state news company Deutsche Welle.

His visits to immunization centers were frequent in the eastern states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, until one day an employee at one of these places suspected he had seen him there a few times.

He alerted the police, and when the individual returned for another dose, he was detained for questioning.

It is not clear how the elderly man managed to circumvent the vaccination control system, but the German press talks about loopholes that allowed this type of fraud.

Now, investigations will try to find out who the man’s possible clients were and the total number of vaccines he took, as there are indications that the number is even higher than 87.

Vaccination passport buyers are believed to be anti-vaccination people, but who do not want to be restricted by not having the document.

The state of Saxony, according to Deutsche Welle, has only 64.5% of the population fully vaccinated, lower than the national average, which is 75%.