Man is investigated in Germany on suspicion of having taken 87 anti-Covid vaccines – News

German authorities are investigating a 61-year-old man who reportedly had at least 87 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in recent months. According to the local press, on some occasions, he had three injections in a single day.

This is not a citizen overly concerned about health, but a possible member of a scheme to sell vaccination certificates, according to the state news company. Deutsche Welle.

His visits to immunization centers were frequent in the eastern states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, until one day an employee at one of these locations suspected that he had already seen him a few times.

He alerted the police, and when the individual returned he was detained for questioning.

It is not clear how the elderly man managed to circumvent the vaccination control system, but the German press talks about loopholes that allowed this type of fraud.

Now, investigations will try to find out who the man’s possible clients were and the total number of vaccines he took, as there are indications that the number is even higher than 87.

It is believed that the purchasers of vaccination passports are anti-vaccination people, but they do not want to be restricted because they do not have the documents.

The state of Saxony, according to the Deutsche Wellehas only 64.5% of the population fully vaccinated, a level below the national average, which is 75%.