Medical bulletin updates Rodrigo Mussi’s health status. read

A medical bulletin published on the networks of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi updated information about the health status of the digital influencer, who is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo. His brother, Diogo Mussi, also promised that he will make a video this Sunday (3/4), talking about Rodrigo’s situation.

According to the bulletin, the famous man showed a significant improvement in the last 24 hours. Rodrigo’s condition remains stable.

Read the medical bulletin:

“Rodrigo Mussi has had a significant improvement in the last 24 hours, progressing in his recovery and reacting very well! We know you are strong Rodrigo! The family is celebrating and very happy with the news!”

Also read the statement that Diogo Mussi published on his social networks: “Guys, Rafinha is in the hospital and we spoke to the ICU doctor. I’ll make a video to tell you (clinical picture updates). But I advance that Rodrigo had a significant improvement in the last 24 hours”.

The accident with the former BBB occurred on Thursday (31/3). Rodrigo was in an app car, in the back seat, when the vehicle collided with a truck. The driver had dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the steering wheel.

The former BBB was admitted to the hospital without documents and, therefore, the family took time to know the whereabouts of the boy.

