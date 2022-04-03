Ministry of Health approves first drug to treat Covid-19 in SUS — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Ministry of Health approved this Friday (1st) the incorporation of the first drug for the treatment of Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). The decision was published through Ordinance No. 34/2022 signed by the Secretariat of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE) in the Official Gazette of the Union. The drug baricitinib will be made available for the treatment of hospitalized adult patients who require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter.

Baricitinib is already registered in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The drug had already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) as a treatment for severe cases of the disease and was recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies into the Unified Health System (Conitec). During Conitec’s analysis process, the topic was submitted to public consultation, between March 15th and 24th, for contributions from specialists and society in general.

The Commission’s final recommendation, favorable to the merger, was taken at an extraordinary meeting, convened last Wednesday (30). The studies analyzed by the Commission point out that the use of the drug can contribute to a significant reduction in deaths from Covid-19 of hospitalized adult patients who require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who require high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation. .

Baractinib is a drug that acts on the immune system, helping in the process of recovery from inflammatory conditions. More specifically, it reduces the action of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a substance linked to the occurrence of inflammatory reactions generated by various diseases and presents with high levels in more severe cases of the disease.

Ministry of Health