Moon dust, collected in 1969, will be sold for R$ 5 million at auction

Samples of moon dust, collected by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission, could fetch more than R$5 million at auction. Photo: Disclosure.

Moon dust samples collected by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 will be auctioned;

The particles have an estimated value of between $800,000 and $1.2 million;

The material is the only known material from Apollo 11 that can be legally sold.

In 1969, while stepping on the moon for the Apollo 11 mission, American astronaut Neil Armstrong collected particles of lunar dust to bring them to Earth.

Now, in March, more than 50 years after the event, the samples will be offered for sale in New York, by the Bonhams auction house, for an estimated value between US$ 800,000 and US$ 1.2 million. 3.7 million and R$5.6 million at current prices, respectively.

Read too:

The material is the only material known from the Apollo 11 mission that can be legally sold, as in recent decades, NASA, which claims to be the sole legal owner of moon dust, has found itself embroiled in legal disputes against people who managed to obtain genuine samples. of the space program.

According to Adam Stackhouse, an expert in the Department of Fine Books and Manuscripts at the Bonhams auction house, where the sale will take place, it is difficult to estimate a value for the moon dust in question.

To arrive at a price estimate, it was necessary to analyze the other few samples sold and also the meaning of the historical moment.

The sale of the material is scheduled to take place on April 13.