Motorola launch smartphone, Moto G31 is cheap – All in Technology

Motorola presented the Moto G31 in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 1999. However, the smartphone is now at a super discount online, leaving R$ 1329 in cash or R$ 1399 up to 10x on the card.
For those who don’t know, the Moto G31 has a Helio G85 octa-core 2.0 GHz chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. As a result, you can run applications without slowdowns or crashes. In addition, its 6.4″ AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution is ideal for enjoying your social media and videos.
Another highlight of this model is in the camera department. After all, it features a 50MP rear main camera capable of capturing beautiful photos in well-lit environments. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens that captures images with a wider field of view, as well as a 2MP macro lens for capturing close-up subject details.
Main features:
- Screen: 6.4-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal storage: 128 GB
- Back camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)
- Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)
- Drums: 5,000mAh with 10W charging
- Others: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader
- Operational system: Android 11.
With a special price, the Moto G31 is the ideal choice for those looking for value for money in Brazil: