‘Nazi Granny’ is sent back to prison at 93

Ursula Haverbeck, ‘Nazi grandma’ accused of denying the Holocaust, sits with her lawyer Wolfram Nahrath in a courtroom in Berlin, Germany. Photo: REUTERS/Paul Zinken/Pool.

Convicted several times for denying the Holocaust and inciting hatred, German neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck, 93, was sentenced this Friday (01) to serve 12 months in prison in Berlin for denying the murder of more than a million Jews. at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Dubbed the “Nazi grandma” by the German media, she had already been convicted in other parts of Germany and served two and a half years in prison in the western city of Bielefeld.

In 2017, she was sentenced to six months in prison for repeatedly denying the historical facts of the Holocaust during an event in Berlin. In 2020, she received another 12-month prison sentence for posting an online interview in which she again made statements denying the Holocaust.

Ursula reportedly stated several times that “it was not historically proven” that Auschwitz had been an extermination camp. According to her, it was a forced labor camp.

“You are not a Holocaust researcher, you are a Holocaust denier,” the presiding judge said in the courtroom. “What you said is not knowledge, it is poison,” he said.

According to the German newspaper DW, the presiding judge stated that Haverbeck’s actions were the result of her own beliefs and that the decision to arrest her was necessary. The court rejected an appeal by “Grandma” against two convictions, in 2017 and 2020, for similar demonstrations, still according to the newspaper, she showed no sign of remorse or regret.

Werner Georg Haverbeck, Ursula’s husband, was an active member of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) at the time of World War II. They founded an educational center that has been banned since 2018.