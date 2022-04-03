Nobody asked, but an engineer put a Lightning connection on an Android

Neither I, nor you and much less the Flamengo or Corinthians fans asked, but an engineer named Ken Pillonel put a Lightning port on an Android phone. The feat happened with a Galaxy A51 and Apple’s proprietary connection is functional, whether to charge the battery or even transfer data.

Gradually, Apple has been increasing the number of its own devices with USB-C connection, but in the world of portable devices, only iPads are graced with a port widely used by the accessories and plugs market. On the iPhone the only choice remains the Lightning cable, which has now made its way to a mid-range Android smartphone.

The work clearly unnecessary for the Android world was made by the hands of engineer Ken Pillonel, the same one who put a USB-C connector on an iPhone X – this one is useful. In it, a Galaxy A51 has a standard port replaced by a Lightning one and it works as expected for this cable: energy flows to the battery to power the device and the data is sent to Google’s mobile operating system.

Engineer had to cheat Lightning cable

Pillonel says the trickiest part of switching the connection was making the Lightning cable believe it was plugged into a device made by Apple, since a small card is part of the peripheral and it prevents it from working in any other product. All this while maintaining the same thickness as a conventional Galaxy A51.

The engineer promised to release a complete video of the adaptation work, from the physical part to change the internal parts of the Galaxy A51 to accommodate the Lightning connector, to the programming side to make the cable not realize it was plugged into a different device.

As crazy and useless as the idea is, the iPhone X with USB-C was successful. His previous project sold in an auction on eBay for $86,000, or something close to $401,000 in direct conversion and without considering taxes or fees.

Via: Engadget.

