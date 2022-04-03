North Korea accuses the South of ‘reckless’ statements – 03/04/2022

Seoul, Apr 3, 2022 (AFP) – North Korea on Sunday criticized South Korea’s defense minister for comments it called “reckless” about Seoul’s ability to attack Pyongyang, while warning of reprisals against neighbouring country.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Friday that the country’s military has missiles with “the ability to hit any target in North Korea with speed and accuracy.”

The statement prompted criticism from Kim Yo Jong, sister and adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“His reckless and unrestrained rhetoric about ‘pre-emptive strikes’ has further worsened inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula,” he told the official KCNA news agency.

“South Korea could face a serious threat due to its defense minister’s reckless remarks … South Korea must discipline itself if it wants to avoid disaster,” Kim added.

The secretary of the central committee of North Korea’s ruling party, Pak Jong Chon, warned of reprisals in the event of an attack.

“Our army will ruthlessly direct all its military force to destroy the main targets in Seoul,” he declared, without specifying the targets.

The dispute comes as Pyongyang resumes weapons tests despite international sanctions against the country, including the launch of a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017.

sh/dhc/lb/mas/atm/fp