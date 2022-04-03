Pague Menos increases executive payroll by up to R$5 million

The pharmacy network Pay less approved increase from to BRL 5 million at remuneration of its executive board and directors for the year 2022, according to the minutes of the company’s Board of Directors’ meeting, published on April 2. With the increase, the figure went from up to BRL 30 million in 2021 to up to BRL 35 million in this year.

Of the total amount, the majority, or even R$34 million, will be allocated to the board of Pague Menos, while R$1 million will be paid to the company’s Board members. The approved increase will be fully allocated to the executives of the pharmacy chain, whose value approved in 2021 was up to R$ 29 million. In the case of directors, the sanctioned figure was maintained at up to R$ 1 million last year and for the current year.

At the Board meeting, held on the 28th, the convening of an Ordinary General Meeting (AGO) was also approved, scheduled to take place on April 28, 2022, at 10 am, destination of the results for the year 2021, among others themes.

