Pet photo contest awards funny animal pictures

London – The 2022 edition of the pet photo contest Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards Registration is open for pet lovers. To participate just send a fun photo or video of your ‘best friend’ until 1st July.

This year the competition is new. For the first time, there will be a £1,000 prize for the funniest pet video. And in the junior category, young photographers (under 16 years old) do not pay the registration fee.

Created by British photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullan to celebrate the positive role pets play in people’s lives and raise awareness of animal welfare, the contest annually makes donations to charities that care for animals in need.

Photo contest chooses the funniest pets in seven categories

The funniest images will be selected in seven categories: dog, cat, horse, other animals, animals that look like their owners, junior and video.

The funniest photo will be awarded £2,000 and the author will win Comedy Photographer of the Year.

How to enter the pet photo contest

Subscriptions cost £1.95 for one photo, £5 for five and £10 for 15 images. The junior category has free registration for up to 10 photos.

Contest partnership with an entity that takes care of abandoned pets

The competition will donate £35,000 to three animal welfare organizations in the UK.

In addition, the overall winner of the pet photo contest will have the opportunity to select a charity to receive a donation of £5,000.

Last year’s winner Zoe Ross, who won with the click of a well-placed bubble on her labrador’s backside, said: “We never thought we would win, but we entered this photo contest because we loved the idea of ​​helping an animal charity. .

“Whiz pop”

“Pepper is a black labrador puppy. In the photo, she is just nine weeks old and is playing with soap bubbles in the garden when a huge bubble floats perfectly timed below her bottom. I took the opportunity and took the picture.” Penkridge/United Kingdom.

Meet the winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Awards Photo Contest and have fun!

Category Our best canine friends

“Jurassic Bark”

“My Golden Retriever, Clementine, loves to stick her face in front of the hose while watering the plants. Her expression in this photo made me think of a Tyrannosaurus Rex – hence the title, Jurassic Bark.” North Carolina/USA

Photos of fabulous feline friends

“Photogenic Cat”

“Jeff stealing the spotlight from his brother Jaffa.” United Kingdom

Category Horses

“I said Good morning!”

“I like to visit the horses in the stable before I start my State Park hike. And this was the response I got when I said: Good morning!”. Nebraska/USA

Category All Other Creatures

“Eureka moment”

“Cutie and Speedy are two chicks hatched from eggs laid in a home incubator in August 2020. Pictured, they are just over two weeks old. They were curious about everything. They discovered their own shadows and tried to decipher them.” Oxford/UK

pictures of puppies pets

“Sit down”

“Our granddaughter gave the command for the dog to sit. Beau is very obedient.” California/USA

Photos of pets that look like their owners

“This was good!!!”

“A fly landed on the mare’s snout and she instinctively shook her head, making it look like she’s sharing a joke and laughing in perfect tune with my ex-girlfriend. This photo was taken by accident during the photo shoot we were doing. I thank the fly for this moment of joy.” Czech Republic

Best Video Awarded at the 2021 Pet Picture Contest

“Cat helping to color”

“Cleo is involved in all things. And coloring is no exception. Shared life lessons are essential with animals. And that makes them great teachers and animators!” United Kingdom

Jury Honorable Mentions

“Hugo the Photogenic”

“This is my best friend Faith and her husband Alex. They are together with Hugo, their cheeky sproodle. Faith wanted a photograph to mark a special occasion, but Hugo jumped in at the right moment and…”. Walsall/UK

“Muttford and Chum”

“As I couldn’t play with my bandmates during confinement, my dog ​​Flint showed me that he could be a worthy replacement. So we created our own band (Muttford and Chum).” Conventry/UK

“Wine hour”

“It’s that time of day again! Little Blue likes wine almost as much as I do.” Chichester/UK

“In love with autumn leaves”

“This is Leia. She loves to play with the leaves in autumn.”. Paderborn/Germany

“Boing”

“I was busy playing with my dog ​​on the beach and another dog came to join in the fun.” Crosby Beach/United Kingdom

“Ostrich style”

“Little Nuka playing hide and seek on the beach”. Catalonia / Spain

“The nosy neighbor”

“Ozzy thinks we need a new fence ASAP! He’s had enough of Chester, our nosy neighbor who spies on him every time he eats a meal.” Bromsgrove/United Kingdom

“A warm spot on a cold day”

“Gary and Kona are regulars at a dog park. In this photo, Gary finds a warm place to sit on this cold winter day.” Michigan/USA

“And?”

“Vincent the cat: This is how I like to sit!” San Diego/USA

“Look at the picture!”

“Bailey was so excited to see youme friends who couldn’t stay still to take a picture” Poole/UK

Finalist photos: they were not awarded in the contest, but they are worth a good laugh

“Driver’s license”

“This is Lucy. As we were sailing on the local lake in Idaho, Lucy decided to get behind the wheel and did very well.” USA

“Paint me like one of your French girls” “Paddy, who can’t sit on the couch but thinks he can. Does he care? No.” Cumbria / England

“That was a funny joke”

“Pomerania is three years old and is very calm. She loves treats.” Singapore

“Those ears…”

“Rayna is a dog rescued in 2019 who spent the first years of her life defending herself on the streets of Romania. She amuses us with her quirky ways. Everyone who meets her falls in love and I believe her ears have a lot to do with that. Gateshead/United Kingdom“

“Excuse me, can you return the ball, please?”

“Star and Will are trying to retrieve the ball that landed near one of the Crosby statues” Warrington/UK

“Peep Hole”

“Someone in my parents’ neighborhood of San Antonio, Texas, put a peephole on their terrier so he could look through the fence. I love walking by and seeing the adorable face looking at me.” United Kingdom

“Freddie & Alison” from the series animals that look like their owners

“Freddie is the one with the brown nose.” United Kingdom

“Poodle: Never End” “This is Ted the Poodle. I’m sure he’s never seen the movie, but the amount of people commenting that he looks like Falkor from Never End. Do you agree?” United Kingdom “Studying at home” “Ollie, highly focused on what else he can learn from the canine behavior website. He still hasn’t quite mastered how to use the mouse, but being a very intelligent Border Collie, it’s just a matter of time.” United Kingdom

“A little massage”

“The dogs are former dogs from a shelter in Romania. The big one is called Milly and visibly appreciates the “massage” of little Holly. Austria”

“Caught in the act!”

“This Bengal cat of mine is very mischievous. On this day I was trying to put away the clothes and Bailey would do whatever it took to get that belly rub.” Wigan/UK

“My oldest brother”

Lola the cat loves her brother Snoppy so much, she doesn’t let go of him. United Kingdom

“Albie the kitten”

“This is Albie, our kitty, he is full of energy and fun, but as you can see, he also takes time to relax and recharge.” Dumfries/UK



“Model Cat”

“He’s a model cat. I photograph and he poses.” Fukuoka/Japan



“Ludwig relaxing”

“When I come home and my cat is already watching the new Netflix series without me.” Toulouse / France



“Grace wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics”

“Grace was a wild kitten and this was one of the games I played with her to help her get used to human company.”. United Kingdom



“House Occupancy”

“Our cat Simba occupying the owl’s box”. Germany



“Love Hug”

“Siba the dog caressing his beloved cat”. Russia



“Where did they all go?”

“Savi the cat checks all aspects of the Christmas decor.” USA



“Cheeese!”

“On a windy day, showing my pearly white teeth”. France



“Sheep Feeding”

Feeding sheep on a mechanical contraption.



Photos were published with permission from the Comedy Pet Photo Awards contest and may not be reproduced.

