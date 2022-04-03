Pisces are able to do math; see how

You know that beta fish intellect thing? Better think again. Researchers at the University of Bonn, Germany, taught fish of the species mbuna zebra and stingrays doing math. During tests, the animals were able to add and subtract numbers from one to five in exchange for rewards.

Calm down, the fish’s understanding of the equations was very different from that of humans. The animals were not presented with the numbers (1, 2, 3…), but with the quantities that represent these numbers.

Let’s be clear: fish and stingrays were presented with screens that showed a certain amount of geometric shapes in blue or yellow. When the shapes were blue, the animal would have to add one unit. And when they were yellow, you would have to subtract one unit.

Suppose four blue squares were presented. Blue represents the sum. So the fish would have to add one more. To give its answer, the animal would be presented with two secondary screens, one with five squares and the other with three. In this case, he would have to swim to the one with the most geometric shapes to earn a reward.

The fishes mbuna zebra got 78% of additions and 69% of subtractions right. The stingrays performed better, hitting 94% of the additions and 89% of the subtractions. The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

But there was a question: did the animals really know how to do the math – in this case, add or subtract a piece – or were they choosing the image that had more or less geometric figures?

To resolve the issue, the researchers changed the answer choices. In a second moment, the fish were presented, for example, with three blue squares. Then they had the option of swimming to a screen with four squares (correct answer) or five squares.

The fishes mbuna zebra correctly chose to add one instead of two 70% of the time and subtract exactly one 66% of the time. Stingrays added one instead of two 90% of the time and subtracted exactly one 87% of the time.

Fish lack the cerebral cortex – the part of the brain responsible for complex cognitive tasks in mammals. Furthermore, no species of fish is known to utilize numerical abilities in the wild, which makes the discovery even more peculiar.

For scientists, there is only one message: research shows that it is time to stop underestimating other species. Fish brain? Better to choose another expression.