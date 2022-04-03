Pope implicitly criticizes Putin for invasion, considers Kiev trip

By Philip Pullella

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Saturday he was considering a trip to Kiev and implicitly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, saying an “autocrat” was fomenting conflict over nationalist interests. .

Francis made the remarks first to reporters on the plane taking him on a two-day visit to Malta, and then in a stern speech at the island’s presidential palace that left little doubt who he was referring to.

“From eastern Europe, from the land of the rising sun, the dark shadows of war spread. We thought that invasions of other countries, savage street conflicts and atomic threats were dark memories of a distant past,” the pope said.

Moscow denies that it is trying to target civilians in the action it launched on February 24, which it calls a “special military operation” not aimed at occupying territory, but at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.

Francis has already rejected this terminology, saying that it is really a war.

“However, the icy winds of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake, blew mightily over the lives of many people and affected us all,” Francis said.

“Once again, a certain autocrat, sadly trapped in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflict, while ordinary people feel the need to build a future that will either be shared or not exist,” he said, without mentioning Putin directly.

