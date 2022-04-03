Project foresees diagnosis and treatment by SUS of alterations in the lymphatic and venous systems – News

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Project foresees diagnosis and treatment by SUS of alterations in the lymphatic and venous systems – News 6 Views

01/04/2022 – 17:46

Paulo Sergio/Chamber of Deputies

Fleet: diseases of the venous-lymphatic system have been poorly evaluated

Bill 444/22 obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to guarantee the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of veno-lymphatic alterations, which involves veins and the lymphatic system – a network of vessels and ganglia responsible for collecting impurities in the body. The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the project, the minimum composition of each health team in the units must contain a physical therapist and a physician specializing in angiology and vascular surgery.

“The objective is to correct this gap in the public health system, as diseases of the venous-lymphatic system have been poorly evaluated. The sooner the diagnosis can be made, the greater the chances of solving the problems found”, observes the author of the proposal, deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP).

Procedure
The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Learn more about the processing of bills

Reporting – Murilo Souza
Editing – Ana Chalub

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

‘I stayed in the bedroom for a week’: when PMS is a mental disorder – 02/04/2022

Premenstrual tension is a popular topic: everyone knows that a few days before menstruating, you …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved