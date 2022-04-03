Project foresees diagnosis and treatment by SUS of alterations in the lymphatic and venous systems – News

01/04/2022 – 17:46

Paulo Sergio/Chamber of Deputies Fleet: diseases of the venous-lymphatic system have been poorly evaluated

Bill 444/22 obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to guarantee the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of veno-lymphatic alterations, which involves veins and the lymphatic system – a network of vessels and ganglia responsible for collecting impurities in the body. The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the project, the minimum composition of each health team in the units must contain a physical therapist and a physician specializing in angiology and vascular surgery.

“The objective is to correct this gap in the public health system, as diseases of the venous-lymphatic system have been poorly evaluated. The sooner the diagnosis can be made, the greater the chances of solving the problems found”, observes the author of the proposal, deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP).

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Learn more about the processing of bills

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Ana Chalub