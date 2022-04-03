Putin wants a new “Victory Day” on May 9, but the conflict is set to last. How and when to expect the end of the war? – Observer

The prospect of a war approaching its end has gained strength in recent days. On the Ukrainian side, there is confidence that Russia does not have the resources to continue the offensive and that, therefore, the end of the war may be days away. On the Russian side, according to the Ukrainian government, the idea of ​​making the end of the war coincide with the celebrations of May 9, a Russian national holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in 1945, is beginning to circulate. of both rhetoric, attributing to them an essentially symbolic meaning and of galvanizing popular support, and they anticipate a war with the potential to extend over time, since military resources are not exhausted nor are the bases for negotiation truly laid. effectively capable of reaching a peace agreement. What is certain, experts say, is that the war in Ukraine has already changed.

“About a week ago, the Russian campaign reached what, in military theory, is called a culmination point. This essentially means that they got as far as they could with the logistics and resources they had,” says academic Frank Ledwidge, a former British combatant who intervened in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, an expert in military strategy, to the Observer. author of several books on the art of war and professor of military history and strategy at the University of Portsmouth. “They ran out of steam.”

For Ledwidge, there is little doubt that the Russians have failed along the lines initially set. “They got as far as they could. They can’t make any more advances,” he says. “They failed in planning. The planning assumptions were, to say the least, inadequate. They relied on poor information or at least misapplied the information they had. They are also facing opposition that is much stronger than anyone expected. Everyone knows it.”

The view that the Russian offensive has failed and that this is forcing the course of the war to be redefined is shared by Thomas Graham, head of the Russian, Eastern Europe and Eurasia study program at Yale University, a former adviser to President George W. Bush for Russian Affairs, former US diplomat in Moscow and researcher at the think tank Council on Foreign Relations. “As we know, this military operation did not progress as the Russians anticipated. They thought it would be too short, that it would be over, that it would be over in three, four days, a week at most”, recalls Graham, in an interview with the Observer. “We are now entering the second month of the conflict and Ukrainian resistance has been much stronger than anyone anticipated when the conflict started.”

“What we’ve seen over the last few weeks has been a shift from Russian tactics, which are being much more brutal, attacking civilian infrastructure, not caring about civilian casualties. Clearly, the Russians are trying to terrorize the Ukrainian population, in the hope that the Zelensky government will capitulate to Russian demands. Something the Ukrainians are clearly not prepared to do,” Graham continues.

For George W. Bush’s former adviser, the Russian military offensive was ill-prepared from the start and was doomed to fail. “In addition to the strong Ukrainian resistance”, Graham says, “the failures of the Russian armed forces” also contributed to Moscow not being able to fulfill its military objectives within the set deadline and being forced to retreat, either militarily or diplomatically. “This was a large-scale operation and clearly Russia did not train for such a thing. There were tremendous logistical problems, forces running out of fuel that would allow them to continue, there was no coordination on the battlefronts,” says the expert. “It was too big of a military operation, with military attacks in the north, east and south, very poorly coordinated.”