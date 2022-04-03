Putin’s plan to boost the ruble is working. For a while…

The wave of sanctions imposed by the West after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has decimated the ruble. But a month after the invasion, the currency has made a complete recovery and is now trading at the pre-war level. How is it possible?

Russia’s Central Bank has taken drastic measures in recent weeks to intervene in the market, implementing policies to prevent investors and companies from selling the currency, as well as other measures that force them to buy it.

What did Moscow do to boost the ruble?

• The Central Bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%. This encourages Russian savers to keep their money in the local currency.

• Exporters were forced to take 80% of their earnings in foreign currency and exchange them for rubles instead of holding US dollars or euros.

• Russian brokers were prohibited from selling securities held by foreigners.

• Residents cannot make bank transfers outside Russia.

• Russia requires payment for natural gas in rubles, not euros or dollars.

These measures allowed Moscow to artificially manufacture a demand for the ruble. The problem lawmakers face is that with Russia’s economy in shambles, no one wants to buy the currency willingly. When restrictions are lifted, demand for the ruble will fall and its value will slide, perhaps dramatically.

The same is true for the Russian stock market. The benchmark MOEX index was up when trading resumed a week ago after a long war-forced shutdown, but analysts say it is due to restrictions placed on investors, including a ban on short selling. Only 33 shares could be traded when the Exchange reopened. When trading was extended to all stocks this week, the index fell again.

With that in mind, the ruble’s rally and stock market moves should not be interpreted as a sign that the Russian economy is improving. The country faces its biggest recession since the 1990s, and the economy will shrink by a fifth this year, according to a recent forecast by S&P Global Market Intelligence.