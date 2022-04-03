Rodigo Mussi’s brother says “next 48 hours are paramount”

Diogo Mussibrother of Rodrigoformer participant in the BBB22, visited him at the Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, this Friday (1st) and talked to the press about the businessman’s state of health. The boy was hospitalized after suffering a car accident in the early hours of Thursday (21) and the case is serious. Diogo revealed that the next 48 hours are paramount.

READ MORE:

“His frame is stable. It was surgery to put a monitor in her brain and one in her leg. But it’s okay, now it’s just waiting day after day, hoping he reacts. He doesn’t have much he can say. The doctors themselves don’t say much, the general picture is stable. You can’t visit, it’s a hospital protocol. We just came to talk to the doctors“, declared the brother of Rodrigo.

The doctors explained that the next two days will be important for the ex-BBB’s recovery. “He’s in the ICU and now every minute depends on him, but he’s doing well. The next 48 hours are critical to recovery. The next medical report is only tomorrow at the end of the afternoon and there’s nothing to do but follow up“, he added.

READ MORE:

Despite the situation, Diogo expressed hope with his brother’s recovery: “The surgery went as expected. He’s young, he’s strong, he’s healthy. Now it depends on his recovery, on his progressing more and more, and that’s what’s happening… He had multiple fractures, so the body goes into a natural inflammatory process, so now we wait for it to go down so that tomorrow maybe they can take the sedation off, decrease sedation so that he reacts and so he is extubated and proceed“.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!