Rodrigo Mussi has spinal injuries after accident | Fun



Rodrigo Mussi – João Cotta / TV Globo

Rodrigo MussiJoão Cotta / TV Globo

Published 02/04/2022 14:44 | Updated 02/04/2022 15:26

Rodrigo Mussi has spinal injuries after suffering a car accident on Thursday night in São Paulo. The ex-BBB’s brother, Diogo Mussi, confirmed the information to columnist Leo Dias, from the ‘Metrópoles’ website, and stressed that the model will not need to undergo surgery. “Yes, but nothing surgical,” he said.

Through his social network, this Saturday morning, Diogo spoke again about his brother’s health and hoped for his improvement. “We will have information at the end of the afternoon, with the medical report. Understand, if no one called it is a sign that he is still stable and in recovery. He will improve. I’m sure,” he wrote. Rodrigo remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo.

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi was hospitalized last Thursday after being the victim of a serious car accident in São Paulo. He suffered head trauma and underwent surgery overnight.

This Friday, the ex-brother’s brother, Diogo, reported that Rodrigo’s condition is stable and warned that a new medical report will be released this Saturday afternoon. “After meeting with the excellent doctors of Hospital das Clínicas, we were informed that Rodrigo is stable and that the next few hours are important for his improvement. The next medical report will only be tomorrow afternoon! Thank you for your prayers, let’s continue”, declared.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) reported that the case involving the accident of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi was registered as culpable bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle.