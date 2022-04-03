Rodrigo Mussi’s family vents about the ex-BBB’s health status

Rodrigo Mussi’s family publishes a new medical report and talks about the health status of the former BBB who remains hospitalized in São Paulo

On the afternoon of this Saturday, the 2nd, the team of Rodrigo Mussi (36) released a new medical report of the former BBB who remains hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo.

After undergoing some surgeries due to the serious car accident in which he was a victim last week, the model continues with his health status considered “stable”.

“Rodrigo Mussi remains stable, making progress in his recovery. Still sedated, but the extubation process is usually slow”, said the statement posted on Instagram by the famous.

“The next few hours are essential, delicate and observational. But the family is optimistic and has great faith in his recovery”, publication ended.

According to a post by Matheus Mendesfriend of Rodrigo, the ex-BBB will be extubated for the first time. “Most important moment now! He will handle the extubation process well. Everyone’s good energies will be very important! Everything will be fine”, he wrote in Stories.

Driver’s statement

Kaique Faustino Reis (24), an app driver who took former BBB Rodrigo Mussi in the back seat of the car that collided with a truck in the west of the city of São Paulo, said in an interview with TV Globo that he “slept at the wheel”.

“I only saw the airbag in my face, I must have had a nap, sleep, something, and unfortunately had this accident”, spoke the driver who is rooting for the recovery of the former BBB who had to undergo some surgeries due to head trauma and leg injuries, in addition to several other fractures throughout his body.