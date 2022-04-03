Rodrigo’s brother confirms tragic news about the boy with a new injury

Rodrigo’s brother confirmed that he had a new injury but broke the good news that this new injury does not require surgery.

The brother of Rodrigo Mussi, from BBB22, surprised by revealing more details about the health status of the boy, who is currently hospitalized after having suffered a serious car accident. The boy, as far as is known, had head trauma and also a leg injury, which required surgery.

But now, after it was revealed that the driver who was driving the vehicle had dozed off at the wheel, it comes to light that Rodrigo had another injury. It’s just that the BBB22 participant also has an injured spine, but with good news on the side. “Yes, but nothing surgical”, the boy fired in the conversation.

Rodrigo’s brother had already given news about the boy’s health status.

Earlier today, Rodrigo’s brother had already given news about the boy’s health. “We were informed that Rod is stable and that the next few hours are important for his improvement. The next medical report will not be until tomorrow afternoon! Thanks for the prayers, let’s keep going! “, wrote Diego.

Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Reproduction)

Rodrigo, it is worth remembering, had just watched a game between São Paulo and Palmeiras in the Paulista Championship final at Morumbi and had used credits from an urban transport app that he had won at BBB22. As he was without the documents, he ended up being recognized only the next day.

Serious driver error

After the accident, Rodrigo Mussi was taken by the Fire Department to Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, after having suffered a car accident in the early hours of the 31st at Marginal Pinheiros. The driver in question assumed that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel and caused the cruel accident with Mussi.

