Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its own territory

The war in Eastern Europe yesterday took on an even more dangerous contour. Russia accused Ukraine of attacking, with helicopters, a fuel depot inside Russian territory, in the city of Belgorod – 40km from the border between the two countries. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, denounced that two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters invaded Russian airspace at an “extremely low altitude” and “launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility”. “The depot has nothing to do with the Russian Armed Forces,” Gladkov pointed out.

Ukraine’s response was evasive. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he could neither confirm nor deny the information, but acknowledged that the alleged attack could disrupt negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. Shortly afterward, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, made a televised address and emphasized that “Ukraine is carrying out a defensive operation against Russian aggression on its territory.” “This does not mean that Ukraine should be held responsible for miscalculations or catastrophe that occur in the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time we have witnessed such accusations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor deny this information,” he added.

The attack on the warehouse in Belgorod came to jeopardize diplomatic negotiations. “It is clear that this cannot be seen as something that will create the right conditions for the continuation of the negotiations,” said Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin. However, Vladimir Medinski — a negotiator appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin — reported that the dialogue between the countries had been resumed by videoconference. Russia and Ukraine also carried out an exchange of prisoners of war, including 86 Ukrainians (15 women). In another development at the front, the cities of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev, and Bucha were recaptured by Ukraine. Late in the evening, the US Department of Defense announced that it would allocate an additional US$300 million (or R$1.3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

Director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative in Kiev, Peter Zalmayev told the Courier that Ukraine neither confirms nor denies involvement in the attack on Russian territory. “Russia described the incident as a ‘dangerous escalation’ of the conflict, which is beyond ridiculous. The escalation took place on February 24, when Russian forces began invading Ukraine and bombing our cities. Classify as ‘ escalation’ an attack on a fuel depot, with no casualties, sounds ridiculous,” he commented. “It is not known whether it was a Russian or a Ukrainian act. But it could have been a pretext by Moscow to launch a new wave of terror.”

In turn, Petro Burkovsky — an analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation for Democratic Initiatives (in Kiev) — recalled that Russia would present, yesterday, the response to the peace draft prepared by Ukraine. “I see this incident as yet another special operation, which tries to create a pretext for rejecting the Ukrainian plan,” he told the report. He explained that Belgorod is close to the border with Ukraine, but also close to Kharkiv. “The 80km stretch that separates the two locations is controlled by the Russian army. If this had been a Ukrainian attack, Russian commanders operating at the site would have been arrested within 24 hours. None of this happened.”

Radiation risk in Chernobyl



The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was not damaged during the occupation by Russian soldiers, but it is likely that the military was exposed to radiation, Ukrainian officials said. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, admitted that the withdrawal of troops from Moscow may have led to a “localized” increase in radiation due to the movement of vehicles.

lack of russian preparation



Petro Burkovskyi

“The speed of the Russian withdrawal from the northern part of Ukraine, especially from Kiev and Chernihiv, indicates growing problems among the soldiers and serious war fatigue. I don’t think Kremlin troops will be redeployed to the east. It seems to me that the army Russian was not prepared for the real war.

We have many testimonies of prisoners of war who said they were intimidated or tricked into signing a contract on the eve of the invasion. Moscow’s elite troops were defeated by ordinary Ukrainian soldiers, who seemed better trained and commanded.

Analyst at the Foundation for Democratic Initiatives Ilko Kucheriv (in Kiev)

distorted information

Peter Zalmayev

“Western intelligence services predicted that Ukrainian forces would fall in the first 96 hours of the war and that Russian troops would parade through the avenues of Kiev. Everyone was surprised at the fragility of Putin’s army. Ukraine was believed to be a repeat of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

See a combination of lack of coordination, preparation and information on the Russian front. Putin was betting on a quick war, calling it a “special operation”. How do you get into a war with such a meager contingent? Ukraine is a country of 45 million people, and Putin has sent 200,000 troops. When the Soviet Union tried to pacify Thecoslovakia in 1968, it mobilized 500,000 soldiers for a nation of 9 million citizens. This shows that the Russians had distorted information about Ukraine.”

Director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative in Kiev

