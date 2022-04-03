Russia says ‘sanctions games’ weaken dollar and euro

Russian government press secretary Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that more countries are turning to national currencies in their mutual agreements.

RT Agency – The prestige of the US dollar and the euro has been "greatly shaken" by the anti-Russia sanctions, which now lead more and more countries to switch to national currencies in agreements with foreign partners, according to Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Indeed, against the backdrop of these bandit-like sanctions games, the prestige of the dollar and the euro has been shaken, most importantly, [o papel do] dollar as the main reserve currency,” Peskov said in an interview with Belarus.

The Kremlin representative drew attention to the fact that more countries are turning to national currencies in their mutual agreements.

“This process is now in its initial phase, but it is no longer possible to stop it”, underlined the official, adding that the entire Bretton Woods system “that allowed America to be at the top of the economic pyramid of the world for many decades… starting to wear out.”

The Bretton Woods System created a collective international exchange regime, requiring a currency pegged to the US dollar which, in turn, was pegged to the price of gold. It effectively made the US dollar the world’s main reserve currency. But now, according to Peskov, that system “will be completely eliminated” as countries “transfer relationships to national currencies and this practice will expand.”

According to Peskov, the world will only profit from the fact that this mechanism is changing.

“There are many options here, and all of this is a prototype of the future economic system, the formation of which we are now witnessing,” he noted.

Although settlements in national currencies existed before, they were not widespread. However, last month, several Western states, including most of the EU and the US, imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine, which it launched in February.

As part of the sanctions packages, much of Russia’s foreign assets were frozen, while the country was also cut off from the SWIFT interbank messaging system, which hampered Russia’s ability to make deals with foreign partners in euros and dollars. In response, Moscow announced last week that it is shifting export payment mechanisms to “hostile” states that have sanctioned Russia, starting with natural gas. Buyers must now open ruble accounts with Russian banks so payments to Russian gas suppliers can be made in the Russian currency, the ruble. Furthermore, Russia is in talks with several of its foreign partners, including India and Turkey, proposing to create payment mechanisms in their respective national currencies to evade the dollar and euro, whose reliability is now compromised.

Peskov said these steps are just the beginning of broader change. While for now Russia is just changing the payment procedure for its natural gas exports and only with countries considered “hostile”, the move itself sets a precedent and can be mirrored in other sectors and with other partners.

