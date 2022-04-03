Russia says ‘sanctions games’ weaken dollar and euro

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia says ‘sanctions games’ weaken dollar and euro 8 Views

Russian government press secretary Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that more countries are turning to national currencies in their mutual agreements.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pet photo contest awards funny animal pictures

London – The 2022 edition of the pet photo contest Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved