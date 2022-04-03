Russia Withdraws Troops from Northern Country, Ukraine Announces

Ukraine said on Saturday that Russian troops “withdraw quickly” from the north of the country, while in the south the Red Cross is preparing to try to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, a city surrounded by Moscow, after a note of bombings in several regions.

After five weeks of the military campaign ordered on February 24 by Vladimir Putin, which left some areas of Ukraine in ruins, Russia announced in recent days that it would reduce attacks on Kiev and the city of Chernihiv (north).

This Saturday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podoliak confirmed that a “rapid withdrawal” from Russia is observed in the regions.

“With the rapid withdrawal of the Russians from Kiev and Chernihiv (…) it is quite clear that Russia has chosen another tactic of priority: retreat to the east and south, maintain control of vast occupied territories and gain a powerful foothold in the region. ,” Podoliak wrote on Telegram, resuming President Volodymyr Zelensky’s warning about a reorganization of Russian forces.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Viacheslav Chaus, said the town of the same name, devastated by fighting in recent weeks, did not suffer new attacks in the early hours of Saturday.

“The Russians are withdrawing from the Chernihiv region,” he said.

The horror of war, however, does not stop at the capital. Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin was found dead near Kiev after being reported missing for more than two weeks.

“He disappeared in the hostilities zone on March 13, in the Kiev region. On April 1, the body was found near the town of Gouta Mezhyguirska,” said Presidential Cabinet Secretary Andrey Yrmak.

In addition to regaining control around Kiev, Ukrainian troops were advancing in the southern Kherson region, the only major city Russia has managed to occupy since February 24.

“We certainly cannot avoid using heavy weapons if we want to liberate the east and Kherson and push the Russians as far away as possible,” Podoliak said.

Mariupol

The situation is different in the strategic port of Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, in the south of the country, which is surrounded and where humanitarian conditions are catastrophic.

Mariupol has endured weeks of intense Russian bombardment, with at least 5,000 inhabitants dead, according to local authorities, and the 160,000 people remaining in the city suffering from a lack of food, water and electricity.

“We managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 from Mariupol,” President Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Friday that 42 buses with speakers from Mariupol left Berdiansk, 70 km to the southeast, and another 12 departed Melitopol with city residents.

Dozens of buses carrying Ukrainians who fled the destruction in Mariupol arrived on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, 200 km to the northwest.

“We cried when we got to this area. We cried when we saw the soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian flags in their arms,” said Olena, who was carrying her little daughter on her lap.

“My house was destroyed, I saw it in pictures. Our city no longer exists,” she added.

The International Red Cross has announced that it intends to make another effort to evacuate civilians in Mariupol, after a failed attempt on Friday “when conditions made it impossible to proceed”, according to the organization.

The UN reported that more than 4.1 million people had fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

This Saturday, during a visit to Malta, Pope Francis called for “broad and shared responses to the growing migration emergency”.

“The expansion of the migratory emergency – let us think of the refugees from the martyred Ukraine – requires broad and shared responses. They cannot let just a few countries bear the whole problem, while others remain indifferent,” the pope declared in a speech at the presidential palace in Valletta.

New American aid

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian authorities continued on Friday via video conference, but the Kremlin warned that a Ukrainian helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod would affect the talks.

“This cannot be seen as creating appropriate conditions for the continuation of negotiations,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The air strike hit a fuel depot belonging to the Rosneft energy group 40 km from the Ukrainian border.

Kiev has refused to claim responsibility for the attack. Interviewed by Fox News about the Russian accusation, Zelensky said: “Sorry, I don’t discuss any of my orders as commander in chief.”

The Ukrainian president reiterated his call for the West to provide more military support to the country.

The Pentagon has announced that it will allocate $300 million in “security assistance” to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, in addition to the $1.6 billion that Washington has already provided since the start of the Russian invasion.

The package includes laser guided rocket systems, drones, munitions, night vision devices, tactical communication systems, medical equipment and spare parts.

Economy

Russia faces unprecedented Western sanctions that have driven multinational companies to flee the country. US officials said the Russian economy is likely to face a 10% contraction.

China, Russia’s major trade ally, has denied that it “deliberately” avoids Western sanctions against Moscow, a day after receiving an EU warning that any Beijing support for the Kremlin would damage economic ties with Europe.

The Ukrainian economy also suffers from the devastating effects of the war: GDP fell by 16% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, according to estimates by the Ministry of Economy.