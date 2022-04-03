Russian attack destroys facilities in Odessa industrial zone – News

A series of explosions was heard on Sunday morning (3) in Odessa, a coastal city in southwest Ukraine, according to several sources and an AFP journalist confirmed.

The explosions were felt around 6:00 am (local time) and caused at least three columns of black smoke with visible flames, apparently in an industrial zone of this strategic port on the Black Sea.

It was a no-casualty rocket attack, a southern regional command official, Vladislav Nazarov, said in a statement.

“The Odessa region is one of the enemy’s priority targets. The enemy continues its perfidious practice of attacking sensitive infrastructure,” Nazarov said, reiterating the ban on reporting the location or damage caused by the attacks.

Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Home Affairs Minister, wrote on Telegram: “Odessa was attacked from the air. Fires are observed in certain areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense.”

This historic city is considered strategic for its large port that allows access to the Black Sea and the rest of Ukraine.

The entire east coast, from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, to the pro-Russian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, is occupied by Russian forces, with the exception of some parts of Mariupol, where they face resistance from the Ukrainians.



