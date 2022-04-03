Russian troops give up Kiev and leave tragic scenes in Ukraine

posted on 04/03/2022 06:00



On a street in Bucha, reporters witnessed dozens of bodies strewn about, some with their arms tied – (credit: AFP)

After nearly a month of Russian occupation, Ukraine has regained control of the entire Kiev region, according to officials in the invaded country. Images of the capital and nearby cities show a scorched earth. Debris everywhere and, according to reports by the France Presse news agency, dozens of corpses were scattered, which was witnessed in Bucha, 30km to the northwest.

As announced a few days ago, Russian forces decided to concentrate efforts in eastern and southern Ukraine, reducing their presence in the northern regions of Kiev and Chernihiv as a result of the failed attempt to seize the capital and its surroundings. Five weeks after President Vladimir Putin’s offensive, the Red Cross was still trying, yesterday, to organize the evacuation of thousands of people trapped in Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, without water, food and electricity.

The departure of Russian troops from the Kiev region does not mean a setback for Moscow, however. According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak, with the change in tactics, Putin wants to “keep control of vast occupied territories in the east and south and gain a powerful base there”.





Execution

In Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel and the rest of the Kiev region, the trail of destruction is evident. In the first, the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothes were strewn across a single city street, France Presse reporters said. One of the corpses had its hands tied behind its back, indicative of execution. According to the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, “all these people were shot in the back of the head”. The official stated that 280 people had to be buried in mass graves, as it was impossible to do so in cemeteries, within range of Russian bombing.

Yesterday, the main Ukrainian negotiator, David Arakhamia, assured that Moscow accepted “orally” the main Ukrainian proposals and that it awaits a written confirmation. He also reported that negotiations to end the conflict had progressed.

In a video, the Ukrainian president reiterated his call for the West to provide more military support to the country. “Give us missiles, planes,” pleaded Zelensky on Fox TV. “Can’t you guys give us F-18s or F-19s or what have you? Give us old Soviet planes. That’s all. Give me something to defend my country.”

The Pentagon has announced that it will allocate $300 million in “security assistance” to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, in addition to the $1.6 billion that Washington has already provided since the start of the Russian invasion. The package includes laser guided rocket systems, drones, munitions, night vision devices, tactical communication systems, medical equipment and spare parts.

sanctions

Russia faces unprecedented Western sanctions that have driven multinational companies to flee the country. US officials said the economy is likely to face a 10% contraction.

China, Russia’s major trade ally, has denied that it “deliberately” avoids Western sanctions against Moscow, a day after receiving a warning from the European Union that any Beijing support for the Kremlin would damage economic ties with Europe.

The Ukrainian economy also suffers: GDP collapsed by 16% in the first quarter.