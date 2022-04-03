Soldier poses with Ukraine flag in Chernobyl

After the Russian military withdrew from Chernobyl, a Ukrainian soldier was photographed with the Ukrainian flag at the nuclear plant. The area was occupied by Russia at the end of February.

Ukrainian authorities announced today that the region, north of the city of Pripyat, was once again under Ukrainian control.

“Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of the city of Pripyat and the area of ​​the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus. We continue to exercise combat duties! Glory to Ukraine!”, posted on Facebook the Ministry of Defense from Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian officials, there is a possibility that Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation in the last month they occupied the site, although they have not yet found damage to the plant’s structures.

The departure of the Russians from the site was considered an important victory for the Ukrainians, who feared the possibility of a new accident at the plant.

However, the withdrawal of Russian troops could have caused a “localized” increase in radiation due to the movement of vehicles, as reported by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

Image: Art/UOL

Last week, a Ukrainian state agency said Russian troops raided and looted a laboratory in Chernobyl. According to the agency, the site was monitoring radioactive waste.

Reactor number 4 at Ukraine’s Chernobyl power plant exploded in 1986, causing the worst civilian nuclear catastrophe in history. Since then, it has been covered by a double sarcophagus, the first built by the Soviets, now out of order, and a more modern one, inaugurated in 2019.