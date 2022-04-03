Speaker of the EU Parliament visits Kiev – DW – 01/04/2022

The President of the European Union (EU) Parliament, Roberta Metsola, arrived in Kiev this Friday (01/04). She is the first top-ranking official in the bloc to go to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Upon arriving in the Ukrainian capital, Mestola tweeted a picture hugging Ukraine’s Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and wrote: “I am in Kiev to give a message of hope.”

Metsola is from Malta and was elected in January to head the EU Parliament. Details about her visit to Ukraine were not released for security reasons, according to her spokeswoman.

In mid-March, Prime Ministers of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, and of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, also went to Ukraine and met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and the first Minister Denys Shmyhal to show solidarity with Ukraine.

What did Mestola say?

After meeting Stefanchuk, they both made a joint statement, in which Mestola made three promises.

“First, the criminal invasion of [Vladimir] Putin in Ukraine puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the law-based world order. That’s not something we’re going to let him do without being confronted,” he said.

“Second, the European Union recognizes your European ambitions and your aspiration to be a candidate country [para aderir ao bloco]. And you can count on the full support of the EU Parliament to achieve this goal.”

“Third, we will help them rebuild their cities and towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over. We have already provided financial, military and humanitarian assistance. This will continue and increase,” he said.

Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

As Mestola was visiting Ukraine, Russia announced that it would expand the list of EU officials who would be banned from entering the country in response to Western sanctions against the Kremlin.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe if importing countries do not start paying for energy in rubles.

“If these payments are not made, we will consider it a breach of obligations on the part of the buyers,” Putin said.

“The EU’s actions will not remain unanswered … irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already adversely affecting the daily lives of residents of Europe,” said Nikolai Kobrinets, head of the European cooperation department at the Russian Foreign Ministry. , to the RIA news agency.

Last week, the United States and the European Union sealed an agreement to reduce long-term dependence on Russian gas.

bl (dpa, AFP Reuters)