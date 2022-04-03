Summer Game Fest 2022 will be in June and will have PlayStation

Geoff Keighley reaffirmed: we will have the Summer Game Fest 2022. The gamer conference, where several market publishers (including PlayStation) prepare advertisements, will take place in June and the “Master of Hype” will be present as a presenter. As in the last editions, the event will run in digital format.

On twitter, Keighley confirmed that the event will return in 2022:

Excited to share that Summer Game Fest will return in June with a series of events. We will be producing another live show with announcements, news and first impressions. We have a lot more to share in the coming weeks, along with a lot of cool new elements for 2022.

With E3 canceled this year, attention will be focused on Summer Game Fest 2022.

PlayStation, Square Enix and Bandai Namco confirmed at Summer Game Fest 2022

So far, the following developers and publishers are confirmed on the Summer Gamer Fest 2022 website:

  • 2K Games;
  • Activision;
  • Amazon Games;
  • Annapurna Interactive;
  • Blizzard;
  • Capcom;
  • Return Digital;
  • Dotemu;
  • AND THE;
  • Epic Games;
  • Finji;
  • Frontier;
  • Gearbox;
  • Hi-Rez Studios;
  • Innersloth;
  • Koch Media;
  • mediatonic;
  • miHoYo;
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment;
  • Netflix;
  • Psyonix;
  • Raw Fury;
  • Riot Games;
  • Saber Interactive;
  • SEGA;
  • PlayStation;
  • Prime Gaming;
  • Square Enix
  • Steam;
  • Tencent Games;
  • Tribeca;
  • Ubisoft;
  • Warner Bros.
  • Wizards of the Coast;
  • Xbox;

In the 2021 event, more than 30 games were announced. Will we have a bigger number at Summer Game Fest 2022? Let’s wait!

