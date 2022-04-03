The cost of authoritarianism

Russia’s tactical defeats in Ukraine indicate that the dysfunctionalities of the Russian regime are reflected in its Armed Forces. This is a fundamental observation in the analysis of the balance of forces between democracies and autocracies – the great clash of our time.

Before the invasion, Western military analysts calculated that the forces mobilized by Russia were not enough to dominate the western side of the Dnipro River, which divides Ukraine in half and bathes it. Kiev. They could occupy the east and south coast.

This estimate did not even take into account two pieces of information, which were only revealed after the invasion: the ability of Ukrainian soldiers to make good use of the portable weapons at their disposal, especially American Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javalin anti-tank missiles (also American) and NLAW (Anglo-Swedes) and the Turkish Bayraktar drones; the failures of command and control, planning and logistics, added to the low quality and morale of the Russian military.

Ignoring all these calculations and also the adverse factors that would ensue, President Vladimir Putin launched a campaign to take over all of Ukraine. In early March, already in the second week of the offensive, it became evident that Russian ground forces were unable to advance. Russian groups of tactical battalions were stopped by Ukrainian forces, and suffered heavy casualties and material losses. To compensate for the failure on the ground, the Russian military intensified bombing, especially in civilian areas. Added to this were the sieges of some cities, cuts in supplies of water, food and heating energy.

All the horror caused in the population did not have the expected effect, of forcing the local authorities to surrender. The Russians then signed truce agreements for the departure of civilians, and violated them, attacking humanitarian convoys, to add to the desperation. But the Ukrainians continued to impose defeats on them.

That is why the Russian Army General Staff announced the withdrawal of troops from western territory and the concentration of efforts in the east. It is not known whether the review of objectives is tactical or permanent.

Withdrawal secures the supply lines from the countries of the nato for Ukraine, which will thus be able to maintain and perhaps increase the war effort. The attack by two helicopters on a fuel depot that was used to supply Russian military vehicles in Belgorod, near the border, could be a sign of increased counter-offensive power.

The Russian army is capable of destroying, but not of dominating, as Putin intended. In part, it’s the cost of the regime’s opacity and authoritarianism. Russian commanders do not have enough information from civilian leadership to adequately prepare their troops for missions. They are given the task, but they do not understand the purpose.

