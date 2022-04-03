‘The next few days will not be easy’, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

O Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych warned this Saturday that there is still “intense fighting ahead” in southern and eastern Ukraine, including in Mariupol, so the coming days “will not be easy”.

“I think we will recover Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, and the south. But listen carefully – it won’t be easy,” he said, quoted by CNN.

The official added that, in recent days, the efforts of Ukrainian troops have been concentrated in Kyiv, where more than 30 regions have been recovered, including Bucha and Brovary.

“We seized a lot of equipment that is empty, without fuel, and we transferred it to the Ukrainian armed forces”, he revealed, adding that “the offensive is going well”.

Arestovych also called for Ukrainians to return to normal life, particularly in areas that have been “liberated from the enemy”.

“In those areas that have been liberated to the enemy, which do not pose a threat, mainly in the cities of central and western Ukraine, or in eastern and central Ukraine, […] economic recovery is essential to restore normal political and social life, even psychological life”, he argued.

On February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine that killed at least 1,325 civilians, including 120 children, and injured 2,017, including 168 minors, according to the latest data from the United Nations (UN) , which warns that the real number of civilian casualties is likely to be much higher.

The war caused the flight of more than 10 million people, including more than 4.1 million refugees in neighboring countries and an estimated 6.5 million internally displaced persons.

The UN estimates that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

