these are the 7 most common causes – Metro World News Brasil

Do you suffer daily with bouts of dizziness but don’t know what it’s all about? Know that there are several causes for the problem, from simple issues related to the ear, such as labyrinthitis, to more serious things, such as diabetes, anemia or even heart problems.

See below the 7 most common causes related to dizziness and how to treat it according to the Tua Saúde website.

1. Labyrinthitis

The feeling of vertigo and lack of balance can be caused by labyrinthitis, an inflammation in the labyrinth of the ear. It affects more the elderly, but can occur at any age, especially in people who are very stressed or who have a history of frequent respiratory infections.

2. Meniere’s disease

This is a rare condition that affects the inner part of the ear. It is common to feel the sensation of everything running. Meniere’s disease also causes hearing loss for some frequencies, which can be confirmed with an audiometry test.

3. Hypoglycemia

Low blood sugar, which can occur more often in people who have diabetes, can cause dizziness and malaise, as well as a feeling of falling, cold sweats, tremors, or lack of strength.

READ TOO: Do you wake up with a dry mouth? This could be a symptom of a serious illness

4. Blood pressure changes

Both low blood pressure and high blood pressure can cause dizziness, but the symptom is more recurrent in the first situation, when the values ​​are 90 x 60 mmHg or less.

5. Anemia

Dizziness and malaise is a classic symptom of anemia, which occurs when there is a decrease in the amount of hemoglobin in the blood, causing a reduction in the amount of oxygen and nutrients in the body. In addition to dizziness, other symptoms are common, including pallor, weakness and excessive tiredness.

6. Heart problems

This is because the organ has difficulty pumping blood to the body. Other symptoms can also be common such as chest pain, swelling in the legs and shortness of breath, for example.

7. Use of medication

Constant use of some medications, such as seizure medication, antidepressants, antihypertensives or sedatives, can cause effects such as dizziness and a feeling of weakness.

Watch the following video and see how to get rid of dizziness and vertigo attacks:

ATTENTION!

For assertive treatments, look for a doctor and talk about the symptoms. Under no circumstances use medication without a specialist’s prescription.

READ MORE:

Does sunscreen really prevent wrinkles? Dermatologist gives the definitive answer

This is the list of ‘prohibited’ foods at night if you want to sleep better

These are the foods that can improve mental health and bring joy