These two great games could be yours forever if you redeem them via the Epic Games Store as soon as possible ⋆

As all players who are dedicated to gaming through PCs are well aware, the Epic Games Store is always releasing games for free. Generally, the news is released on a weekly basis and the update of the “free offers” section takes place on Thursdays. And yes, we already have news for this week. By the way, if you run, you can redeem two excellent games… let’s check out the titles available?

As I highlighted, if you go to Epic Games Store right now, you will notice that two games have been added to the free offers section of the store. The options will be available until April 7th and deserve your attention. As a highlight, we have the excellent Total War: Warhammer. This is a strategy game that combines the best of two franchises (Total war and Warhammer) and manages to hold players’ attention with management and empire-building mechanics and real-time battles of epic proportions. For sure, those who enjoy games with these characteristics will have a lot of fun betting on this adventure.

In the case of the other game, we have the interesting City of Brass. In general, it is a rogue-lite that follows a theme in the style of “One Thousand and One Nights” and guarantees good challenges, as well as action-packed combats. It should be noted that the title is a product developed by members of the game’s creation team. Bioshock 1 and 2. In short, we can say that the two gifts that the Epic Store is offering this week are great. Therefore, I suggest that you do not stop making the rescue as soon as possible. And just for the record, next week the free games will be rogue legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

