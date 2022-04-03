This is how the new feature that will be released soon in the WhatsApp app will work – Metro World News Brasil

A long-awaited novelty among users, the WhatsApp messaging app is already releasing the new message reactions feature.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, the app has started to release the function for beta testers on the Android operating system, in a limited way.

Reactions that are already available in this update: Like, Love, Laugh, Surprise, Sad and Thank you.

Reactions on WhatsApp (WABetaInfo)

Unfortunately, at the moment it seems like a small test, so only a few testers are able to react to the messages, but now everyone can see the novelty.

There is also no official date for the general release of the function for Android and iOS systems, according to the information.

This is the new feature that could change the way users use the messaging app

After releasing the message reactions feature to a limited number of beta testers, the WhatsApp messaging app is now working on another very important function.

WhatsApp is starting a small test in the last few days, and with that some users can already share media files of up to 2GB (currently the maximum is 100 MB).

However, it is still unclear whether WhatsApp plans to roll out the same feature to more people in the future, as this is a limited test.

The ability to share media files up to 2GB has been released for certain beta testers on Android and iOS systems. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

With information from Wabetainfo website

