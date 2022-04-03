To include in the diet! Discover the world’s healthiest vegetables

Vegetables are one of the most important food groups. After all, they provide us with essential vitamins and minerals, phytochemicals with antioxidant properties, and fiber that keep us full. Plus, they feed our healthy gut bacteria – which in turn helps support our immune system, digestion, and mental health.

Researchers say there are likely numerous beneficial micronutrients in vegetables that we haven’t even identified yet! But of all the options available, from asparagus to zucchini and everything in between, which vegetables are the most powerful for your overall health? Here are some of the healthiest vegetables you can eat.

dark green leaves

Don’t underestimate the power of a loaded mixed greens salad. Dark leafy greens such as kale, spinach, arugula, mustard greens and Swiss chard contain a variety of antioxidants, including carotenoids, which have been shown to protect against free radical damage.

Just one serving of spinach provides more than half of your vitamin A needs, and it’s also a good source of vitamin K, folate, magnesium, and the antioxidants beta-carotene and lutein.

Broccoli and broccoli sprouts

Broccoli is an antioxidant-rich cruciferous vegetable that may protect against adverse health conditions. Cruciferous vegetables contain sulfur-containing phytochemicals called glucosinolates (and their byproduct sulforaphane). These sulfur-containing compounds support normal immune function and inflammatory processes and help the body remove toxins through the liver’s natural detoxification processes.

Research proves that eating cruciferous vegetables is protective, with one study showing that a drink made with broccoli sprouts activates enzymes in the body that pick up pollutants from the bloodstream and eliminate them through the urine.

Purple cabbage

Deep-toned vegetables are usually a great choice, and red cabbage is a prime example. In addition to being a good source of vitamin C and fiber, red cabbage contains anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants.

Anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid antioxidant, are found in many dark red, purple, or blue foods and plants. They support normal inflammatory processes in the body and have been shown to promote heart and brain health because of their ability to fight oxidative stress. Research has shown that anthocyanins help improve memory and cognition, as well as lower cholesterol.

Garlic

Garlic is sometimes overlooked, but this vegetable has been used therapeutically for thousands of years and has been studied extensively for its benefits to heart health and immune system function.

Garlic, along with onions, leeks, and chives, is part of the allium family of vegetables, known for their health-enhancing organosulfur compounds, including allicin and diallyl sulfides.

These compounds are widely credited for garlic’s ability to help lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, lower oxidative stress, and support heart health.