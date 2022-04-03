Ukraine guarantees that Russia has ‘orally’ accepted its proposals in the negotiations | world and science



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – AFP

Kiev – The main Ukrainian negotiator in the peace talks with Russia, David Arakhamia, assured on Saturday, 2, that Moscow “orally” accepted the main Ukrainian proposals and that Kiev awaits a written confirmation.

On a television program, the negotiator suggested that negotiations to end the conflict had advanced considerably. “The Russian Federation has given an official answer to all positions, which is that they accept the position [ucraniana]except for the Crimea issue”, annexed by Russia in 2014, Arakhamia said.

He also added that while “there is no official written confirmation”, the Russian side said this “orally”. On the other hand, Arakhamia said that if a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin were organized, it would “probably” take place in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hosted Russian and Ukrainian delegations in his country this week, “called us and Vladimir Putin” on Friday, saying he would host such a meeting, he revealed. “We don’t know the date or the location, but we think the location is likely to be Ankara or Istanbul,” Arakhamia said.

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky has repeatedly asked to meet with Putin. The Ukrainian negotiator stressed that Moscow had agreed during negotiations that a referendum on Ukraine’s neutrality would be “the only way out of this situation”.

If the Ukrainians do not accept this status, “we will return to a state of war, perhaps, or new negotiations”. The Kremlin insists that Ukraine must not join NATO and must opt ​​for neutrality.