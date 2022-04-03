Ukraine: Russian Missiles Hit Odessa; trading should resume tomorrow – 04/03/2022

Russian missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa today, the city council said, with Russia saying it destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military. There is no information about victims.

The city had been free of Russian attacks for a few days. The new offensive could indicate a renewed interest by Russia in capturing the area as it withdraws from the capital Kiev and focuses on the south and east.

Yesterday the Russians claimed that they destroyed a large Ukrainian oil refinery in Kremenchuk.

There were few signs of progress in efforts to negotiate an end to the five-week war, although Russia’s top negotiator said talks should resume tomorrow. Meanwhile, attempts to evacuate the conflict-ravaged city of Mariupol are expected to continue today.

Evacuation from Mariupol

Evacuation efforts in Mariupol and nearby Berdyansk, both also on Ukraine’s southern coast, were to continue with a convoy of buses being prepared for the operation with the help of the Red Cross.

“Seven buses will attempt to approach Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video. Some 160,000 people are still trapped in the city with little access to food and water, and at least 5,000 have been killed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to local authorities.

Negotiations

Russia said today that peace talks with Ukraine had not progressed far enough for a leaders’ meeting and that Moscow’s position on the status of Crimea and Donbas remained unchanged.

“The draft agreement is not ready to be submitted to a meeting at the top,” Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. “I repeat several times: Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged.”

The two sides have had periodic talks since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, but there has been no progress and they remain estranged on the territory issue.

Medinsky said Ukraine had begun to show a more realistic approach to peace talks. He said Ukraine had agreed that it would be neutral, have no nuclear weapons, not join a military bloc and refuse to host military bases.

But on the issues of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and two Russian-backed rebel regions east of Donbas that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent in February, Medinsky indicated that there had been no progress.

Medinsky said he did not share the optimism of Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who told Ukrainian television on Saturday that the draft agreement was advanced enough to allow for consultations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Unfortunately, I do not share Arakhamia’s optimism,” Medinsky said.

