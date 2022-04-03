Ukrainian army regains control around capital Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

The Ukrainian army has regained control of the Kiev region, the country’s deputy defense minister announced on Saturday night. In a post on social media, Hanna Malyar confirmed the withdrawal of Russian troops that were stationed around the capital.

“The towns of ‘Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and the entire Kiev region have been freed from the invader’,” wrote the deputy defense minister on her Facebook account. At the same time, the Ukrainian presidency announced that it was now preparing for major battles in the east and south of the former Soviet republic invaded by Russia more than a month ago.

At least 20 bodies found on a street in a city near Kiev

Earlier, an adviser to the presidency, the Ukrainian Oleksi Aresovitch, had already indicated that Ukrainian forces had taken more than 30 towns and villages located in the vicinity of Kiev. All these cities were devastated by the fighting that took place after the start of the Russian invasion on February 24th.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of leaving behind several mined buildings, abandoned equipment and bodies in their retreat in recent days in northern Ukraine. “They mined all this territory. The houses are mined and even the dead bodies,” he said in a video posted on Saturday.

More than 1,500 explosive devices were found in a single day in the village of Dmytrivka, west of Kiev. Emergency services in the area have warned residents to exercise extreme caution when returning to their homes.

AFP journalists were able to enter Bucha this Saturday, also recently “liberated” and which had been inaccessible to the press for almost a month. Russian forces are operating a “rapid withdrawal” from the Kiev and Cherniguiv regions of northern Ukraine, with the aim of redeploying their forces in the east and south, according to the Ukrainian government.

Conflict focuses on breakaway regions

With the confirmation of Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine, all eyes are now on the east of the country, where Russia has already shown its ambition to take control of the entire Russian-speaking region of the Donbass. Moscow recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Observers believe large-scale battles are likely to take place in the region, especially for control of the besieged city of Mariupol. Clashes are also expected further south, towards the strategic port of Odessa, estimated the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency. “Let us have no illusions: there are still intense battles in the south, for Mariupol, for eastern Ukraine,” Oleksi Arestovitch told state television.