Ukrainian authorities report attack on Odessa

ODESSA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russian attacks destroyed an oil refinery in central Ukraine’s Poltava region and hit “critical infrastructure”, likely a fuel depot, near the port city of Odessa, local officials said on Sunday.

Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, is an important Black Sea port and the main base for the Ukrainian navy. It has been a focus for Russian forces because, if taken, it would allow Moscow to build a land corridor to Transnistria, a Russian-speaking breakaway province of Moldova that is home to Russian troops.

Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region, said on television that the Kremenchug oil refinery was destroyed in a rocket attack on Saturday. Kremenchug is 350 kilometers (220 mi) northeast of Odesa.

“The fire at the refinery has been extinguished, but the facility has been completely destroyed and can no longer function,” Lunin said.

Reuters could not independently confirm whether the refinery was hit.

