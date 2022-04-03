Ukrainian authorities report attack on Odessa

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Ukrainian authorities report attack on Odessa 8 Views

Oil refinery would have been destroyed




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What is China’s role in relation to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? – News

China, Russia’s major political partner, is in evidence in diplomatic discussions surrounding the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved