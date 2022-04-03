Victims of attempted robbery arrested after being reported for mistreatment by suspects

A family, formed by the father and two sons, have been arrested for a month for assaulting suspects of a assaultin Santa Fe, in the Argentina. The curious thing is that they were denounced by the robbers for “mistreatment”.‎ ‎The facts happened on February 23rd. The information is from the Argentine newspaper Democracy Diary.

Robbery suspects entered the family home to take valuables. Then the father and two sons had a confrontation with them. After a struggle, they managed to stop the men and told the police to hand them over.‎ ‎

Since the day after the robbery, the father and two children have been arrested because they were accused by the criminals of “illegitimate deprivation of liberty”. In fact, the suspects in the robbery are still at large.

length of prison

At the end of March, a judge decided to extend effective preventive detention for 15 days‎‎ to the three family members at a hearing held at the San Lorenzo Court. Meanwhile, prosecutor Leandro Lucente has requested a 30-day extension of the three defendants’ preventive detention, until he can file an indictment, according to judiciary spokespersons.‎

‎It was also indicated that Lucente insisted that the crime attributed to the father and two children in the case is unlawful deprivation of liberty aggravated by violence, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison.‎ ‎

‎‎Leandro Demichelli, responsible for the defense of the three defendants, raised his opposition to the request of prosecutor Lucente‎‎ and argued that the case is configured in an act of self defenselocal media reported.‎

‎At the hearing, the three men were able to testify before Judge Eugênio Romanini, who after hearing them decided to extend preventive detention for 15 days until April 8, when the next hearing will take place.

The father and two sons have no criminal record, while the robbery suspects have a history of robbery and attempted murder.‎ ‎”They are charged with illegitimate deprivation of liberty and the judge says they cannot do justice on their own hands,” said the mother of the arrested family.