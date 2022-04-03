Vivo X80 supposedly coming with Dimensity 9000 and 6.78″ OLED screen

The Chinese company Vivo is preparing to launch a new series of high-end smartphones. According to the latest reports, the X80 series will arrive soon and promises to bring several highlights in hardware and construction. And now, leaker Chat Digital has shared news about the Vivo X80.

According to what has been revealed, the Vivo X80 will come equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9000, a more powerful processor than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The company is also expected to add a 4,000 mm² vacuum chamber to keep the device cool during heavy use.

See too:

According to the latest reports, both Vivo X80 and X80 pro are expected to pack MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9000 chip.

Interestingly, a previous report reported that the Vivo X80 Pro will also have the Dimensity 9000, while the Pro+ model will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Despite keeping the same chip, the regular and Pro models should have some differences in other departments, but the time will tell which.

Also according to the latest reports, the Vivo X80 will pack a 6.78″ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pro is expected to have a higher QHD+ resolution display.

Other expected features include an X-axis linear motor and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.