War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces say they have regained control of Kiev’s outskirts

A soldier with a machine gun in a region destroyed by Russians near Kiev

Warning: This article contains content that may be considered disturbing.

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, according to the country’s interim defense minister, Hanna Malyar.

Russia never took the capital, but they had taken control of the surrounding towns. With the Russian army withdrawing from the main cities, Ukraine was able to regain control, according to Malyar.

“The entire Kiev region has been liberated from the invaders,” she said on Saturday. The BBC was not able to independently confirm the information, but it did find that Russian troops had left several towns in the region.

