War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces say they have regained control of Kiev’s outskirts

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A soldier with a machine gun in a region destroyed by Russians near Kiev

Warning: This article contains content that may be considered disturbing.

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, according to the country’s interim defense minister, Hanna Malyar.

Russia never took the capital, but they had taken control of the surrounding towns. With the Russian army withdrawing from the main cities, Ukraine was able to regain control, according to Malyar.

“The entire Kiev region has been liberated from the invaders,” she said on Saturday. The BBC was not able to independently confirm the information, but it did find that Russian troops had left several towns in the region.

The Russians abandoned Hostomel airport near the capital, leaving behind the wreckage of huge planes. But as the Russian army withdraws, evidence of civilian casualties mounts. The BBC confirmed the death of at least two civilians on a road leading to Kiev.

Journalists in the town of Bucha, very close to the capital, found at least 20 civilian bodies on the streets.

In the south of the country, Russians violently dispersed a pro-Ukraine protest in an occupied city.

A video in the town of Enerdogar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, shows people fleeing explosions in a square.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Journalists found bodies in the streets after Russians left

Step bigger than the legs

Putin has vowed to drastically slow down the Kiev and Chernigov attacks in northern Ukraine.

The measure was initially viewed with skepticism by the Ukrainians and the US.

But Ukrainian counterattacks pushed Russian troops back and, according to the British Defense Ministry, Russia was having trouble sustaining its operations in several areas.

The Russians are regrouping their forces in the southern region of the country.