What happens to the body when you eat cucumber often?

Cucumber is a vegetable that is often underestimated by people, when in fact it should be included in a daily diet, as it is very nutritious and has very low calories. In 100 grams of cucumber there are only 16 Kcal.

O vegetable It is rich in water, antioxidants and minerals, which means that it provides numerous health benefits. Benefits ranging from favoring weight loss to improving bowel function.

But these are just two of the many benefits that cucumber has that you can get if you consume it daily. Check out all the main benefits below and learn why you should include cucumber in your daily diet.

Helps weight loss

Cucumber is not only rich in water, but also rich in fiber, which explains why it helps with weight loss. Fiber provides greater satiety during and after a meal, which reduces appetite and makes it the perfect food for those on a diet.

prevent cancer

Of the many nutrients and antioxidants that cucumber has, one of them is cucurbitacin, which has anti-proliferative and anti-cancer properties, which prevent the proliferation of precancerous and cancerous cells.

Helps control diabetes

In addition to fiber, cucumber also has a very low glycemic index, causing the blood sugar level to rise slowly and gradually. In addition, cucurbitacin stimulates the body to release insulin, regulating glucose and helping to control diabetes.

Relieves constipation and improves digestion

Regular consumption of cucumber significantly improves digestion as it acts as a stomach anti-inflammatory. Due to the amount of fiber and water that this vegetable has, it also reduces the formation of gases, in addition to increasing and softening the size of the feces, allowing them to be eliminated by the body more easily.

Promotes detoxification of the body

The antioxidants, as well as the water and potassium present in cucumber, help to detoxify the body, as well as significantly reducing fluid retention, as it eliminates all toxins and excess sodium through the urine.

Lowers blood pressure

The water, potassium and magnesium in cucumbers promote the elimination of excess sodium through the urine, as mentioned above, and because of this, the arteries in the body relax, which helps to prevent and reduce the increase in blood pressure. arterial.

Improves cardiovascular health

All the antioxidants and nutrients that cucumber has promote the reduction of the amount of fat in the body, including LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Therefore, consuming cucumber regularly helps to prevent heart disease and even stroke.