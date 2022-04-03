Xbox Game Pass: here are the games that will leave the catalog in mid-April

Xbox Game Pass will renew its offer in April 2022 and, in addition to the new games arriving, others as usual will leave the catalog, so let’s see which games are in question.

The games that will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass catalog in mid-April 2022 are as follows:

The Long Dark (console, PC)

(console, PC) Rain on your Parade (console, PC)

(console, PC) MLB The Show 21 (console)

(console) destiny 2 (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) Pathway (PRAÇA)

The Long Dark is a survival game with a glacial setting, which takes us to explore the frozen lands of a post-apocalyptic world, trying to survive the elements and the various threats of nature, advancing day by day.

Rain on your Parade is a beautiful action puzzle in which we guide a cloud with the intention of unloading rain on various objectives, while MLB The Show 21 is Sony San Diego’s baseball simulation, which will soon be replaced by the next installment , or MLB The Show 22.

Destiny 2 had already been removed recently in the console version, now the PC version will also be removed from the Game Pass catalogue, so the suggestion, if you are interested, is simply to buy it, as it is a long-term title, while Pathway is a kind of turn-based strategy with adventure elements and an Indiana Jones tone.

There is no precise time for the removal of games, but it is likely that this will occur. until April 15, 2022. In the meantime, we await the news of the month.