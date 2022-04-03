Young woman with baby dead for 5 days in the uterus begs for cesarean section in SP: ‘suffering two pains’ | More health

A 29-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage of the baby she was expecting, in the eighth month of pregnancy, last Wednesday (30), and has since been hospitalized in the surgical center of the maternity ward of the Estivadores Hospital Complex, in Santos, on the coast. from Sao Paulo. The delivery for the removal of the baby has not yet taken place, and Daniela Fonseca de Oliveira complains of pain and fear of infection. The institution claims that labor is being induced.
According to the patient, the hospital is performing procedures to induce normal delivery, however, she has been dead for five days in the uterus, so she asked for a cesarean section.
“Today is the 3rd, and I still haven’t had my son, he’s been dead inside me for five days, to the point that I got a generalized infection and died. We ask for a cesarean, but they don’t do it, only as a last resort”, he says.
Patient has been waiting for five days to expel baby naturally – Photo: Personal Archive
Daniela also claims to feel pain, and to have no evolution in inducing the baby to be removed naturally.
“I am suffering two pains, from losing the child and from a birth that I know will not evolve. It’s five days with four fingers of dilatation and seven serums. Now my life is at risk. I want to give my son a dignified burial.”
In a note, Instituto Social Hospital Alemão Osvaldo Cruz, responsible for managing the Estivadores Hospital Complex, informs that the patient was admitted to the hospital on March 30, already with an established framework of fetal death, in a pregnancy of just over 33 years. weeks.
According to the institute, labor is being induced, according to the reference protocol indicated for the specific case, following all the rules established for the safety of the patient, who is receiving, from the unit’s care team, all the reception, with procedures and medicines. , always aiming at physical and mental health.
The institute also states that the decision on the procedures is always taken based on the patient’s wishes and needs, and on medical analysis for the best care practice in the case.