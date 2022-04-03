Zelensky says Russian forces are leaving ‘disaster’

posted on 04/02/2022 09:41



(credit: Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they withdrew from the north of the country, including cities around Kiev, and warned residents to be careful. with more Russian bombing and landmines. “They are laying mines all over the territory, in homes, equipment and even the bodies of people who have been killed,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation on Friday.

The Ukrainian urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are sure the mines have been cleared and the danger of bombing has passed. Zelensky warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said he spoke today with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone and with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during his visit to Kiev. “Europe has no right to remain silent about what is happening in our Mariupol,” he said. “The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe”, pointing out that 3,071 people managed to leave Mariupol on Friday.