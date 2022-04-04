3 foolproof tricks to shape your abs in no time

The abdomen is the most worked part in terms of physical exercise. It’s just that showing off flat and defined abs is every athlete’s dream, although few are those who go through intense physical training and strict eating plans to achieve it. So, if you are part of this selective group, we are going to teach you 3 foolproof tricks to demonstrate a fitter body with enviable abs.

According to experts, in addition to a healthy diet, low in calories and fat, the practice of some specific exercise is the key to achieving the goal of having a flat and defined abdomen.



While there are different exercises to do it, several studies suggest that isometrics are the most effective for achieving it.

Three Recommendations to Tighten Your Abs Quickly

First of all, it is essential to know how to eat in terms of quantity. That’s why the first key will be to multiply the body weight in kilograms by 25 and thus reveal the number of calories that should be consumed per day.

The second piece of advice to quickly show a ripped abs is to eat two grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This is because protein is the most important macronutrient when losing weight, because optimal protein intake will help your body maintain lean muscle mass and help you feel fuller.

Also, finally, having a diet organized along some specific axes will be essential, helping you to achieve that fitness body you want. Consequently, the first thing will be to minimize the amount of processed foods and opt for lean meats like beef and chicken breast.



So you will have to plan the diet to know what to eat at the right time. Finally, to get a defined abdomen with an effective exerciseit will be necessary to organize meals away from home, replacing fried or baked ones with roasted and grilled ones.

