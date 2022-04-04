After retaking the airport, Ukrainian soldiers pose in front of the destroyed An-225

With the departure of Russian troops, the airport where the largest plane in the world was located, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, was retaken by the Ukrainians.





The retreat of Russian troops was part of Moscow’s decision, which will now focus the so-called “Special Military Operation” in the eastern part of Ukraine, in the Donbass region, which has been in conflict since 2014.

Gostomel Airport is one of the largest in the metropolitan region of the capital Kyiv, and has always had a high strategic value, in addition to housing the Antonov Airlines airline’s own headquarters.

On the first day of the war, he was attacked by airborne troops from the VDV, Russia’s paratrooper division. This attack was repelled by Ukrainian Spetsnaz troops, and the side effects were low.

However, in a second attack, with greater support, Russia managed to take the airfield, and the Antonov An-225 was hit.

Now, about a month later, with the Russians leaving, the Ukrainians retook the airport and the military posted a motivational video in front of what was left of the An-225 “Mriya”, which in Ukrainian means “dream”:

Ukrainian soldiers inside the important Gostomel (Antonov) airport after the Russian retreat out of Kiev. In the background we can see the wreckage of the An-225, which was the largest plane in the world before it was destroyed in the Russian attack. pic.twitter.com/chaNyT6e6o — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) April 2, 2022



