Airbus A220 is on an unprecedented tour in South America; see some potential customers

Image: Airbus





The Airbus A220 regional jet has just arrived in South America, which will be on display in Santiago de Chile in the coming days during FIDAE. On his first tour of this part of the globe, the aircraft will also pass through Argentina and Brazilwhere he will be introduced to major local airlines.

According to the partner website Aviacionline, the aircraft that was allocated for this tour is an A220-300 belonging to SWISS International Airlines, with registration HB-JCU and delivered in May 2021. The Swiss company is one of the main customers of the A220, with 30 aircraft in the fleet, 9 A220-100 and 21 A220-300.

The exhibition dates, in turn, will be from April 5th to 10th in Chile; from the 8th to the 10th of April in Buenos Aires; and April 12 and 13 in Congonhas, Viracopos and Guarulhos, according to the Airbus schedule. On April 14, the jet will depart for Europe.

It is important to highlight that Airbus does not have sales of the A220 in South America yet and that this tour has the objective, precisely, of presenting the product to potential customers.





Potential of the A220

The A220 family, which became part of Airbus in 2018 after being acquired from Bombardier, accumulates a total of 740 orders, with 102 of the A220-100 variant (with 53 already in service) and 638 of the A220-300 (146 in service). ). Delta Air Lines, airBaltic and SWISS are the largest operators of the model, of which they have 53, 33 and 30 units, respectively.

Putting it in perspective, most of the companies that ordered this model seek to replace older aircraft with higher consumption rates, such as the Airbus A319ceo, Airbus A318, Embraer 190/195, Boeing 717 and Boeing 737-700.

This means that the A220 has a range of opportunities in terms of future customers. According to data obtained through Cirium, aircraft smaller than the A320 and Boeing 737-800 represent 22.31% of the seating offer in Latin America and the Caribbean.





This region is currently one of the regions with the highest post-pandemic recovery rate. In March 2022, it reached 75.59% of the seat supply in the same period in 2019, with Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Mexico and Honduras already registering real growth. Therefore, there are chances that some companies are looking for new products to keep up with current times.

In the region, customers prospected by Airbus that do not have a replacement plan for a particular model in the medium term would be:

aeromexico with 32 Embraer 190 aircraft: Although the possibility of the Boeing 737 MAX taking its place is being studied, there is no confirmation from the company of a possible replacement of the Embraer in the short term.

the Avianca recently confirmed an order for 88 Airbus A320neos, without mentioning whether it will replace the 22 existing A319s. This model covers small markets and smaller airports, which is why it can also obtain the necessary certification to replace ATR on some routes.





The LATAM Group it has 40 Airbus A319 distributed in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, where they operate mainly in smaller or low demand airports. In Brazil, Airbus seeks to demonstrate the qualities of the A220 in Congonhas.

Argentine Airlines – Airbus does not have a great track record in the Argentine state-owned portfolio of single-aisle aircraft. However, the company has 26 Embraer E190s and eight Boeing 737-700s that can be replaced by the A220 family in the medium term, mainly to displace the Brazilian manufacturer, although the previous management had said that it would opt for the 737 MAX.

Other operators

Indigo Partners (Volaris and JetSMART) showed no interest in the aircraft, focusing even more on another Airbus model: the A320neo and its variants.

Azul chose the Embraer E2 and still has dozens to receive, but it is worth remembering that the company is a major Airbus customer with a fleet of Airbus A320neo and A321neo.





GOL has a long history with Boeing and the chance for Airbus to enter this customer would be with an extremely aggressive commercial approach, as happened with Qantas and Jet2.

The A220 has been an opportunity for companies with limited financial structure, which acquired the model to improve fuel consumption coefficients. Therefore, its presentation to smaller companies in the region cannot be ruled out.